Anushka Sharma shares quirky post for Virat Kohli on 5th wedding anniversary

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy

By ANI Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 5:07 PM

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, sent warm wishes to her husband Virat Kohli on the occasion of their 5th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a string of quirky pictures which she captioned, "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! Pic 1 - me knowing you've always got my back. Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour. Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER."

Check out the post below:

In the first picture, Anushka dropped a morphed poster of her horror film Pari with Virat's face on a ghost standing behind her.

In one of the pictures, the Indian cricketer could be seen sleeping with her daughter Vamika behind him.

Soon after the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Virat commented, "You definitely have the best photos of me."

The star cricketer also shared a picture on Instagram and shared a beautiful caption. "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed I am to find you, I love you with all my heart."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples.

On the work front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in Qala. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it has become a huge talking point after the release.

Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films.

In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress.