Watch: Heavy rains, hail lash parts of UAE; authorities issue warning

Heavy rains and hail have been lashing parts of the country today afternoon. The National Centre of Meteorology has issued an alert to residents warning them of flash floods.

In an alert put out on Twitter, the authority said, "Precautions should be taken in case of heavy rain with hail over some Eastern areas, and advised to stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulated rain."

In the video below, rain is seen splashing on a road in between a mountain range in Masafi.

Hail was also seen falling in Wadi Al-Qur and heavy rains were witnessed on the road to Wadi Al-Ajili and Wadi Al-Hilu.

In the video below, the cameraperson is seen on a road amid mountains, as it hails around him. He then proceeds to pan the camera to his Kandoora, showing that he is seated in a car, as hailstones from the open window fall into his lap. He picks up the tiny balls of ice to show viewers the rare phenomenon.

Another video shows a car driving through the pouring rain as drops of water hit the wind shield. The driver shows the marvellous beauty of driving in the rain, in the middle of mountains in Masafi. Windshield wipers also make a feeble attempt of getting water off the screen.

In the fore of greenery and tall mountain peaks, rain water is seen getting accumulated into a little pond. Hail pelts the dark, barren soil of the area, as seen in the video below.

Authorities have earlier warned residents of driving rashly in the rain. Motorists have been asked to be mindful of the weather conditions and drive safely.

