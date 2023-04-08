Watch: Rain, dusty wind hit several parts of UAE

Light to moderate showers witnessed in Al Dhafra and other areas of the country

Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 6:05 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 6:22 PM

Several parts of the UAE experienced light to moderate showers on Saturday, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in Hamim, Liwa, Mezaira and some other areas in Al Dhafra. Light showers were also seen at Shis in Khorfakkan.

Dubai witnessed dusty conditions in the afternoon, as strong winds swept across some areas of the emirate.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Saturday was 35.9°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14:30 UAE local time.

The NCM had earlier in the day warned of cloudy conditions, with a chance of rainfall in areas.

Authorities have also urged motorists travelling early morning to drive with caution due to foggy conditions.

