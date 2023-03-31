Rains in UAE: Police issue warning for motorists

Drivers urged to follow speed limits displayed on electronic boards

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023

The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather.

Adhere to the speed limits displayed on electronic signs, the police tweeted on Friday.

Various parts of the UAE witnessed rain in the recent past. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that light rains were witnessed in Al Dhafra and Sir Baniyas Island areas. Parts of Dubai like Deira, Zabeel and Jumeirah also witnessed light showers.

Authorities have urged drivers to follow traffic rules for their own safety.

According to the NCM, It will be humid on Friday night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate and may become rough at times by Saturday morning westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.