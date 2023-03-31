Rains in UAE: Police issue warning for motorists

The actor and petrolhead features on the cover of BBC Top Gear India for their third anniversary special
The Abu Dhabi Police on Friday called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather.
Adhere to the speed limits displayed on electronic signs, the police tweeted on Friday.
Various parts of the UAE witnessed rain in the recent past. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that light rains were witnessed in Al Dhafra and Sir Baniyas Island areas. Parts of Dubai like Deira, Zabeel and Jumeirah also witnessed light showers.
Authorities have urged drivers to follow traffic rules for their own safety.
According to the NCM, It will be humid on Friday night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate and may become rough at times by Saturday morning westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
The actor and petrolhead features on the cover of BBC Top Gear India for their third anniversary special
The initiative welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals
They are confident that the country's journey to greater heights will continue, thanks to the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed
Solar flares can impact satellites, spacecraft operations and aviation, they explain
Officials, prominent journalists hail these appointments as a positive sign of country's commitment to stability and continuity in its leadership
According to the list of parking-related offences stated by the emirate's municipality, failure to pay is punishable by a Dh150 fine
They were first deployed by the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in the city’s internal bus network back in July 2020
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid called them leaders of the new generation