UAE weather: Chance of rain, humid night on Sunday, says NCM

There will also be possibility of fog and light mist formation in some areas

By Wam Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 9:00 PM

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that the weather on Sunday, April 8 will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in the east, with the possibility of rains during the day.

It will be humid at night and on Monday morning, there will be the possibility of fog and light mist formation over some coastal areas. The wind speeds will be light to moderate at times.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, while in the Sea of ​​Oman the waves will also be light.

The expected maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 32°C and the minimum 22°C, while in Dubai and Sharjah it will be 31°C and 21°C.

