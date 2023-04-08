UAE weather: Possible rain, partly cloudy day ahead

Two other participants joined the international lineup of winners for both the raffle and main draws held last Sunday
The day will be partly cloudy in general and some clouds appear eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
The clouds will be convective by afternoon and becoming cloudy at times especially Westward and Southward with a probability of rainfall.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
Temperatures could be as high as 35ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 13ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal northern areas. Levels will range from 30 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
