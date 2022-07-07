Video: Watch Etihad Rail construction trains in action

The passenger network will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 11:23 AM

Etihad Rail has revealed a video of their construction trains in action across the country.

“Take a look at our construction trains in action across the emirates. These specialised trains are deployed throughout the country to safely lay the tracks across the UAE’s Railway Network, ensuring international best practices are observed,” the railway network tweeted.

In the video, Mohammed Al Shehhi, Deputy Executive Director of projects sector at Etihad Rail is seen introducing the construction trains at a bridge. “You can clearly observe the ongoing works of the construction train,” he says. “We are using the construction train to lay the tracks according to the best international practice and another train is used to offload the ballast on the tracks which supports in stabilising the tracks, and distribute the weight evenly."

Track-laying in Package D commenced last May and will be underway for a few weeks. A specialised team is supervising and ensuring the completion of Stage Two of the Etihad Rail project as per schedule.

Package D of the rail network extends for 145kms, connecting the borders of Dubai and Sharjah to Al Ghail dry port in Ras Al Khaimah, and will also reach the Port of Fujairah.

Earlier this year, a top official had said that more than 75 per cent of Stage 2 of the UAE national rail network has been completed. Stage 1 of the network has been operational since 2016, and Stage 2, which includes the recently linked 256-km railway link between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has been progressing at an accelerated pace.

The entire network connects Ghuwaifat on the border with Saudi Arabia to the port of Fujairah. Till April 2022, Etihad Rail has achieved operational success in 264km out of the overall 1,200km network.

Last month Etihad Rail signed a Dh1.2 billion agreement with Spain's CAF company to design, manufacture, supply and maintain the highly anticipated passenger trains for Etihad Rail. The agreement was signed in the Sakamkam area, where the first passenger train station will be built in the heart of Fujairah city.

The passenger train will connect 11 cities and regions in the UAE from Al Sila to Fujairah, including Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, and Abu Dhabi. It will reduce commute time by 30-40 per cent compared to other modes of transport, with travel times from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, and from Dubai to Fujairah, expected to take only 50 minutes.

It is expected to serve more than 36.5 million passengers annually across the country by 2030.

