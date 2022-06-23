Look: UAE rail network that connects Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah and RAK takes shape

Route has 54 bridges and 9 tunnels that cut through Al Hajar mountains

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 11:46 AM Last updated: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 11:53 AM

The 145-km rail network that connects the borders of Dubai and Sharjah, going through Fujairah all the way to Ras Al Khaimah, is progressing well. Comprising 54 bridges and 20 wildlife crossing points, this stretch is the final package of Stage Two of the UAE National Rail Network.

It has nine tunnels that extend for 6.9km through Al Hajar Mountains. The route features the largest heavy freight railway tunnel in the Arab Gulf which runs for 1.8km. It is known for its distinct geographic location, being surrounded by mountains on all sides.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail, visited the route to review the progress of rail construction.

The visit started in Al Suyoh area in Sharjah and concluded in Sakamkam, where the first passenger train station will be built in the heart of Fujairah city.

He inspected key landmarks on the project’s route:

— The rail bridge in Al Suyoh, Sharjah

— Al Bithnah bridge, Fujairah

— Multiple tunnels that cut through Al Hajar Mountains in Fujairah, where he witnessed tracklaying works.

In November 2021, Etihad Rail completed the excavation works for all rail tunnels on this route, two months ahead of schedule and in compliance with the highest safety and sustainability standards.

In March this year, Abu Dhabi and Dubai were linked by a 256km direct railway link. Last month, a top official said that more than 75 per cent of Stage 2 of the UAE national rail network has been completed. Stage 1 of the network has been operational since 2016.

ALSO READ:

The National Railway Network supports the growth of the national economy with sustainable transportation system, which provides safety and efficiency. The network’s locomotives incorporate the latest technology for reducing emissions. Carbon emissions will be reduced by 70-80 per cent, compared to trucks. A single train journey replaces around 300 trucks on the road.

Etihad Rail employs the best global practices, and constantly conducts environmental impact assessments (EIAs) to limit the impact of the UAE National Rail Network on the environment during planning, construction, and operations.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com