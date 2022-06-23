UAE: Etihad Rail passenger trains to slash commute times by up to 40%

More details about train compartments, classes, amenities announced as Dh1.2 billion agreement is signed

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 10:43 AM

A Dh1.2 billion agreement has been signed to design, manufacture, supply and maintain the highly anticipated passenger trains for Etihad Rail. The agreement between Etihad Rail and Spain's CAF company was signed in the Sakamkam area, where the first passenger train station will be built in the heart of Fujairah city.

Under the terms of the agreement, each train will have a seating capacity of over 400 passengers, and top speeds of 200kmph. The trains will offer a "variety of seating segments".

The trains will facilitate transport across the cities of the UAE, providing passengers with a quick, efficient, safe, comfortable, and cost-saving travel experience.

The passenger train will connect 11 cities and regions in the UAE from Al Sila to Fujairah, including Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, and Abu Dhabi. Passenger services will allow travellers to plan their journeys between the Emirates and cities of the UAE more efficiently, from booking their tickets until they reach their final destination.

They will reduce commute time by 30-40 per cent compared to other modes of transport. Travelling from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, and from Dubai to Fujairah, will take only 50 minutes only. Commutes from Abu Dhabi to Al Ruwais will take 70 minutes only, while travelling from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah will take 100.

The passenger trains will be equipped with the latest cutting-edge technologies that suit the topography and climate of the UAE, which is key for ensuring high performance, efficiency, and reliability. The trains will provide various amenities, entertainment, and comfortable seating at high levels of security, efficiency, and quality, allowing passengers to enjoy exceptional journeys.

The trains will be equipped with modern amenities, including infotainment systems, charging stations, and more, along with food, beverages, and ample legroom. It will also have an "advanced air-conditioning system". Seating segments include first, business, and economy classes.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail, witnessed the agreement signing. He said it is in line with the "company's commitment to completing the national and strategic project on schedule".