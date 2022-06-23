UAE: Etihad Rail passenger trains to slash commute times by up to 40%

The first villa developed by Alpago Properties on Frond G features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, private beach access
UAE18 hours ago
A Dh1.2 billion agreement has been signed to design, manufacture, supply and maintain the highly anticipated passenger trains for Etihad Rail. The agreement between Etihad Rail and Spain's CAF company was signed in the Sakamkam area, where the first passenger train station will be built in the heart of Fujairah city.
Under the terms of the agreement, each train will have a seating capacity of over 400 passengers, and top speeds of 200kmph. The trains will offer a "variety of seating segments".
The trains will facilitate transport across the cities of the UAE, providing passengers with a quick, efficient, safe, comfortable, and cost-saving travel experience.
The passenger train will connect 11 cities and regions in the UAE from Al Sila to Fujairah, including Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, and Abu Dhabi. Passenger services will allow travellers to plan their journeys between the Emirates and cities of the UAE more efficiently, from booking their tickets until they reach their final destination.
They will reduce commute time by 30-40 per cent compared to other modes of transport. Travelling from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, and from Dubai to Fujairah, will take only 50 minutes only. Commutes from Abu Dhabi to Al Ruwais will take 70 minutes only, while travelling from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah will take 100.
ALSO READ:
The passenger trains will be equipped with the latest cutting-edge technologies that suit the topography and climate of the UAE, which is key for ensuring high performance, efficiency, and reliability. The trains will provide various amenities, entertainment, and comfortable seating at high levels of security, efficiency, and quality, allowing passengers to enjoy exceptional journeys.
The trains will be equipped with modern amenities, including infotainment systems, charging stations, and more, along with food, beverages, and ample legroom. It will also have an "advanced air-conditioning system". Seating segments include first, business, and economy classes.
Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail, witnessed the agreement signing. He said it is in line with the "company's commitment to completing the national and strategic project on schedule".
The first villa developed by Alpago Properties on Frond G features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, private beach access
UAE18 hours ago
Members observe lack of coordination and cooperation between ministry and local road authorities
UAE18 hours ago
She was found within 5 hours of the organisation reporting the incident
UAE19 hours ago
Platform will make clinical data more accessible and enhance treatment quality
UAE19 hours ago
Other winners drove away in luxury vehicles
UAE19 hours ago
The Turkish expat won the top prize in the June 18 edition of the draw
UAE19 hours ago
Residents will get a four-day holiday to mark the festival
UAE20 hours ago
No reason why they can't excel in male-dominated fields, says Dr Suad Al Shamsi ahead of International Women in Engineering Day
UAE21 hours ago