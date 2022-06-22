Watch: Etihad Rail bridge takes shape on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road

75 per cent of Stage 2 of UAE national rail network is complete

A rail bridge is progressing well on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road (E11). Etihad Rail has shared a video showing the latest construction progress on the bridge:

"Our bridge built on E11 will enable trains to enter the Jebel Ali rail terminal, promoting the facilitation of trade both internationally and regionally," the railway operator posted on Twitter.

Last month, a top official earlier said that more than 75 per cent of Stage 2 of the UAE national rail network has been completed. Stage 1 of the network has been operational since 2016, and Stage 2, which includes the recently linked 256-km railway link between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has been progressing at an accelerated pace.

Earlier this year, Etihad Rail and Dubai Industrial City announced an advanced freight terminal spread across 5.5 million square feet.

Etihad Rail's passenger services will connect 11 UAE cities and locations from Al Sila to Fujairah. It is expected to serve more than 36.5 million passengers annually across the country by 2030.

At a speed of 200km per hour and with a capacity of 400 passengers per train, the passenger service will help reduce traffic and save time. Passengers will be able to commute between Abu Dhabi to Dubai in only 50 minutes; between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in 100; between Dubai and Fujairah in 50 minutes; and between Abu Dhabi and Al Ruwais in 70.

