UAE: Etihad Rail signs deal with European companies to exchange knowledge and expertise

Agreements signed to improve effectiveness and efficiency of rail network, top official says

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 6:35 PM

UAE's Etihad Rail has just signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with European firms based on exchanging knowledge, expertise, and best practices in freight and passenger rail services and operations

The companies are: Renfe, Spain’s national railway operator; High Speed 1, the first high-speed railway in United Kingdom (UK); and GB Railfreight, the British rail freight company.

This comes as part of Etihad Rail’s efforts for developing railway services as part of the UAE National Railways Programme.

The MoUs were signed during the second day of Middle East Rail 2022, which is hosted by Etihad Rail and held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The two-day event is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre (ADNEC).

Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, said: “We are constantly working to sign agreements and build partnerships to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the National Rail Network, as part of Etihad Rail’s diligent efforts for bolstering cooperation and exchanging expertise with some of the global leaders in the railway network, to provide the best world-class services.”

The MoUs centre on exchanging knowledge, expertise, and the best practices in the railway sector, rail maintenance, and managing technical development such as the planning, design, development, and commissioning.