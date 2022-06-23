UAE’s Etihad Rail: What we know about trains that will zip passengers between all 7 emirates

Motorists urged to adhere to road signs in the area
There is a buzz of excitement as the UAE Rail Network that will reduce commute times by up to 40 per cent takes shape. Project milestone announcements have intensified over the last few weeks, with the highlight being the linking of Abu Dhabi and Dubai by a 256km railway line.
A train ride would see passengers chugging through the desert, cities, over bridges and tunnels that cut through Al Hajar mountains.
The passenger trains will connect 11 cities and regions in the UAE from Al Sila to Fujairah, including Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, and Abu Dhabi. It is expected to serve more than 36.5 million passengers annually across the country by 2030.
What will it be like inside a passenger coach?
The trains will feature infotainment systems, charging stations, and food and beverages options. It will have swanky coaches with stylish interiors and comfortable seats that offer ample legroom. Seats are arranged in a 2+2 format. Coaches will be cooled by an “advanced air-conditioning system”.
How many passengers can travel in one train? What is its top speed?
Each train will have a seating capacity of over 400 passengers, and top speeds of 200kmph.
Will there be seating segments?
The trains will offer first, business, and economy classes.
How long will it take to travel between the emirates?
Abu Dhabi to Dubai: 50 minutes
Dubai to Fujairah: 50 minutes
Abu Dhabi to Al Ruwais: 70 minutes
Abu Dhabi to Fujairah: 100 minutes.
Will there be a travel planner available?
Apps and solutions will allow travellers to plan their journeys between the Emirates and cities of the UAE more efficiently, from booking their tickets until they reach their final destination.
