Video: Sheikh Mohammed, Abu Dhabi CP announce National Day celebrations in Hatta

The Dubai Ruler called Hatta a "representation of our culture and identity from all parts of our country"

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 10:15 AM Last updated: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 10:37 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince announced today that the official UAE National Day celebrations will be held in Hatta this year.

Sheikh Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, took to social media on Friday to announce the news and shared a mesmerising video of the mountainous region.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed called Hatta a "representation of our culture and identity from all parts of our country."

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: "Across the nation we continue to pursue our ambitions with optimism, confidence and a steadfast determination, building on our strong foundations to create a promising future for the next 50 years."

Earlier last month, celebrations kicked off 50 days before the UAE National Day to mark the country’s Golden Jubilee milestone.