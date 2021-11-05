Video: Sheikh Mohammed, Abu Dhabi CP announce National Day celebrations in Hatta

Two key routes to cover 18 stops, including Expo 2020, hotels
UAE18 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince announced today that the official UAE National Day celebrations will be held in Hatta this year.
Sheikh Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, took to social media on Friday to announce the news and shared a mesmerising video of the mountainous region.
In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed called Hatta a "representation of our culture and identity from all parts of our country."
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: "Across the nation we continue to pursue our ambitions with optimism, confidence and a steadfast determination, building on our strong foundations to create a promising future for the next 50 years."
ALSO READ:
Earlier last month, celebrations kicked off 50 days before the UAE National Day to mark the country’s Golden Jubilee milestone.
Two key routes to cover 18 stops, including Expo 2020, hotels
UAE18 hours ago
70 experiments on mission to 'help pave the way to the moon and Mars and beyond also'
UAE19 hours ago
Nation helped nine foreign countries evacuate over 40,000 people
UAE19 hours ago
Police receive many reports of kids going missing from their families
UAE20 hours ago
The UAE and Indonesia share a deep and long-standing partnership
UAE20 hours ago
The Dubai Police commended the man for his honesty and good conduct during a ceremony
UAE21 hours ago
The festival will showcase chronological and thematic programmes across Al Hosn’s iconic buildings and outdoor areas.
UAE23 hours ago
Submissions will be accepted until December 2
UAE1 day ago