UAE: Sheikh Mohammed approves the Hatta Master Development Plan

Dubai - Plan will transform Hatta into an attractive local and international destination for business, investment and tourism.

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sun 24 Oct 2021, 2:48 AM

In five years, your Hatta holidays in Dubai will no longer be the same. The mountainous region is set to become a major tourist destination — with an inland beach, a lake, the UAE’s longest mountain bike track, and a cable-driven railway.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the five-year Hatta Master Development Plan on Saturday — unveiling the details of what residents and tourists will soon see in the destination.

“We announce the launch of the Hatta Master Development Plan with an ambitious portfolio of development projects that will serve the needs of Hatta and its residents,” said Sheikh Mohammed, who also visited the region on Saturday together with top officials.

“(The projects) will be implemented as part of a five-year development plan in the initial stage,” he added.

The overarching goal is to transform Hatta into an attractive local and international destination for business and investments. The plan is anchored on four pillars: Well-being, tourism, sports and activities, and sustainability.

“We have approved the formation of a supreme committee to oversee the development of Hatta, as well as the implementation and governance of projects and initiatives; the launch of economic and tourism development programmes and support for projects initiated by the youth,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“It will also launch the Hatta Beach Project and create new investment opportunities for the private sector.”

In recent years, Hatta has become a popular adventure destination. Residents and tourists would take a road trip to the area and go kayaking or mountain biking. It’s also among the favourite hideaways of those who are raring for a short break away from the city.

The new investment proposals, however, is expected to transform Hatta into a bigger tourism getaway.

Its cable-driven mountain railway (funicular) system alone can accommodate one million riders every year, according to the master plan.

The Hatta development is an integral part of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which was launched earlier this year aiming to expand the emirate’s green and recreational areas. The vision also seeks to enhance the well-being of residents, transforming Dubai into the world’s best city to live in.

“Our ultimate objective is to make Hatta a distinctive tourist destination, especially in the fields of recreational, health and environmental tourism,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

While boosting its tourism potential, however, Dubai’s 2040 plan also focuses on preserving Hatta’s natural environment.

The region’s development is progressing rapidly as part of a plan to enhance economic and social growth; strengthen environmental sustainability; and raise the living standards of residents in the area, Sheikh Mohammed said.

During his visit to Hatta on Saturday, the Dubai Ruler reviewed a host of initiatives and met a group of young business leaders who live in the region.

He was also briefed on the local projects initiated by the youth in the hospitality sector. Currently, a number of roadside hotels managed by local residents are catering to the needs of tourists who are looking to enjoy the mountains.

Sheikh Mohammed then launched the Local Farming Experience Programme, which focuses on improving Hatta’s agricultural system and helping farmers achieve earn a living by selling their products to visitors.

What’s coming up in Hatta?

>> A cable-driven mountain railway (funicular)

It’s the first of its kind in the region. This will facilitate the movement of visitors to the dam site.

>> The UAE’s longest mountain bike track, which can host international competitions and events

>> The Hatta Beach

This aims to transform the area into a year-round tourist destination. The project will create investment spaces and facilities, services, and activities for tourists in waterfront areas.

> Sustainable hotels

> A mountainside health resort

> A unique, modern staircase to the dam

Key objectives of the master plan

> Conserve the heritage and natural environment of the area

> Encourage mountain tourism and sport

> Transform Hatta into a year-round tourist destination

> Improve public facilities and services for its inhabitants and visitors

> Develop a sustainable transportation system that includes a direct bus service from Dubai to Hatta and allows passengers to carry bicycles and scooters on board

> Deploy tourist coaches to provide access to heritage sites, such as Wadi Hub, Hatta Dam, Heritage Village and Al Tal Park

> Provide an on-demand bus service for exploring Hatta using a smart app

> Launch a smart car rental service where vehicles are availble for hire on an hourly basis

> Construct tracks for bicycles and scooters in a 120km network connecting key attractions and residential areas

> Support young entrepreneurs who own small and medium businesses

