Video: Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan offers scholarships, financial rewards to top high school students

The Crown Prince met with some of them in person and others via video conferencing

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 5:21 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 5:26 PM

Dubai’s top high school achievers had a meeting of their lifetime on Thursday. They met the Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He shared a video of the meeting at Emirates Towers. He met some of them in person and others via video conferencing.

“We issued directives to offer them financial rewards and scholarships for prestigious universities. Education is a top priority for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his vision focuses on recognising and rewarding talent.”

Back in July, the Dubai Crown Prince had announced an initiative to recognise, reward and retain outstanding high school students. He had said then that students who excel would be granted the Golden Visa and scholarships.

The scholarships are for the top Emirati Grade 12 students, while the 10-year residency is for exceptional expatriates and their families.

A unified system was announced then to select the students from private and public schools following various curricula, including the UAE ministerial one, American, British, and International Baccalaureate.

More details to follow

ALSO READ: