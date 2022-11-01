UAE: Four new premium, affordable schools opening in prime locations

Three are planned in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi, including two new ones under the Dubai British School brand

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 4:07 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 4:18 PM

Over the last decade, 94 new schools have come up in Dubai and some prominent school groups are already planning to commence operations of new schools in Dubai.

About 21 of these schools have come up in the past three years while four new private schools entered service in the current academic year 2022-23.

Shedding light on the growth trajectory of the K-12 segment, Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of Knowledge and Human Development Authority opines, “More than 326,000 students are enrolled in Dubai’s private schools today, an increase of 4.5 per cent since the end of last academic year. The continued growth of this sector is testament to the world-class teaching and learning taking place every day; to the UAE’s and Dubai’s ability to continue to attract families to live and work; to transparent regulations; and to our community’s commitment to high-quality education. We’re grateful to school leaders, teachers, parents and students for their continued support of education in Dubai."

Taaleem Holdings that recently expressed its intention to list on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) seeks to raise total capital of Dh750 million via the offering while planning to open four new premium schools in the near future, with the funding.

Dubai’s second-largest school operator says there is a waiting list of parents who want their children enrolled in these affordable schools that provide premium education.

Alan Williamson CEO Taaleem says, “Today we have more than 27,000 students, 3,000 employees and offer three curricula across our 10 premium schools, which includes Dubai British School and Raha International. Over the past nearly 20 years, Taaleem has grown into one of the largest K-12 premium schools’ operators in the UAE. We are also proud to be the only school group involved in all three of the UAE’s Government Partnership Programmes, a position gained through the delivery of strong student outcomes and business performance.”

These UK curriculum schools are said to have a capacity of around 2,000 students with fees ranging from Dh45,000 to Dh75,000.

Williamson explains why there is headroom for growth in this industry. He says, “In the next two years, we will be building four new premium schools in prime locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Three of our planned schools will be in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi, including two new schools under the Dubai British School brand. The Jumeirah and Mira locations we have chosen are extremely attractive in terms of the catchments that they serve, positioning our schools in growing communities where we believe there is strong demand for affordable premium education.”

