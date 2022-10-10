UAE jobs: Largest school network in the Emirates to hire more Emiratis

Programme supports the government’s efforts to drive and promote Emiratisation within skilled jobs in the private sector

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 3:49 PM

Gems Education has launched an initiative to promote Emiratisation across its network of schools and ancillary services in the UAE.

The programme supports the UAE Government’s efforts to drive and promote Emiratisation within skilled jobs in the private sector and the Emirati Human Resources Competitiveness Council’s ‘Nafis’ programmes and incentives to support Emiratisation.

The Gems initiative was kicked off with a special Emiratisation Open Day held on October 8 at Gems Dubai American Academy.

The event, attended by highly skilled Emiratis, including GEMS Alumni, parents and staff, and university students, was an opportunity for interested job seekers to network with a diverse group of education leaders, keynote speakers and hiring managers. It was also a chance for attendees to learn more about Gems Education as an employer and the many ways it supports fresh graduates, retains top talent and promotes career advancement.

The Gems-wide initiative aims to engage the Emirati parent and staff communities and enlist their support in promoting the array of employment opportunities available across the organisation and its 41 schools in the UAE.

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, Gems Education, said, “I would like to thank all our schools for the numerous steps they have taken so far towards realising GEMS Education’s important Emiratisation goals. As a group, we are committed to contributing to the UAE’s vision of strengthening the nation’s human capital, enhancing its knowledge economy and boosting its economic development.”

Essa Al Mulla, Chief of National Workforce Development, Emirates National Development Programme (ENDP), said, “We are delighted to partner with Gems Education to empower and support skilled Emiratis to build a career path in the education sector. Gems has set a five-year strategy based on a holistic learning and professional development approach, which we believe is a fundamental component to attract, retain and ensure career progression for Emirati nationals.”

Dr Saima Rana, Chief Education Officer, Gems Education and CEO/Principal of Gems World Academy – Dubai, opined, “Gems Education aims to build our workforce with talented new recruits to help us deliver high-quality education to all the students in our care, unleashing their full potential. As part of this focus, we look forward to welcoming increasing numbers of talented Emirati staff as we work together to enhance and grow the country’s flourishing education sector for the benefit of all those who call the UAE home.”

Fatima AlShamsi, Head of Emiratisation, Gems Education, avers, “I am delighted to be part of Gems Education, a pioneer and leader within the education sector in the UAE, with a legacy of more than 60 years and a diverse portfolio of more than 40 schools offering all major curricula. It was a great pleasure to share my experiences of Gems with my fellow Emiratis at the first of a series of planned Emiratisation Open Days. With the support of all stakeholders, we look forward to continuing to promote and share the many compelling reasons why Gems truly is the education sector’s employer of choice.”

Emiratisation is a UAE government initiative mandating the employment of Emiratis in both the public and private sectors. It aims to unlock the potential of Emiratis and raise their number in the UAE workforce, as well as building a competitive knowledge economy.

