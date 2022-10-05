Dubai schools hire special coaches to teach students revision strategies ahead of exams

Principals say teaching kids 'how to revise' relieves pressure as many prepare for mid-term examinations next week

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 12:33 PM

Some schools in Dubai are hiring external trainers and special coaches to teach revision strategies and skills to students ahead of their examinations.

This comes as many schools in Dubai are already gearing up for mid-term exams that begin next week.

Principals explain teaching instructional strategies to relieve pressure help put students in a much better position in time for exams.

Nav Iqbal, Principal/CEO, GEMS Metropole School – Motor City, says, “In our school, we aim to equip students on how to revise and prepare for examinations as much as we teach the subject knowledge within each lesson. A recent example of this is offering training on revision techniques for our secondary students through a specialist external consultant. Investing in such events gives students access to practical guidance that will raise their achievement while at the same time reducing their exam anxiety.”

Headteachers say this academic year has been quite busy so far, with the experience much closer to the normality of the pre-Covid days than was the case in the last two years.

“We have noticed lower student absence due to illness and much higher attendance rates. Parents and students are more enthusiastic about participating in school- and community-based activities than ever before, which may be because in recent years we found ourselves restricted in terms of events, trips and other such activities, and because we are now far more willing to participate in these. This has resulted in a great deal of palpable positive energy around the school, leading to a very happy community overall,” adds Iqbal.

Many principals highlight the easing of Covid restrictions and uncovered faces have revitalized academic experiences in schools.

Pramod Mahajan, Director- Principal of Sharjah Indian School says, “Mid-term exams in our school will begin from Monday, October 10 for some classes and Thursday, October 13 for the other classes. Our periodic tests are over, and we’ve realized that face-to-face learning and relaxing Covid-related restrictions have made a lot of difference in the school communities. Average and above average students always do well, but it’s the students who usually don’t do too well academically, who’ve really started benefitting from complete onsite classes right from the start of the academic session.”

He adds, “The CBSE had introduced competency-based curriculum and exams even earlier but due to the prevalence of partial online classes, we observed many students were unable to grasp the new format well. But now with in-person learning and activities resumed close to normal, such children have also started performing better. ‘Academic adoption’ of students who need more help, and imparting ‘capsule courses’ to such students ahead of their exams have resumed. This way, the students are better prepared for their upcoming exams.”

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, says, “We are geared up for the upcoming Half Yearly Examination that is scheduled to commence on Monday, October 10, 2022. Assessments help the students to understand their strengths and areas to work upon. Our students are independent learners, and each child is working to achieve the target that he/she/ has set for themself. The academic year is exciting; the school calendar is packed with activities, assessments, school functions, sports, reading and many more. The smiles are back and so is the energy.”

Principals reiterate school teams are busy effectively teaching the curriculum designated for the exams.

Muhammad Ali, Principal, Gulf Indian High School, Dubai says, “With the return of onsite learning in the school since last October and the recent lifting of masks requirements, the school is functioning well and normal, beaming with different wellbeing and extracurricular activities.”