UAE jobs: Students' monthly salary expectations go higher to nearly Dh20,000 a month

University students prefer to join entities that offer high future earnings, professional training and development, respect employees, and provide secure employment, and a friendly work environment

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 6:00 AM

The UAE students' salary expectations have increased in the past year amidst more job opportunities during the post-Covid-19 recovery period and the rising cost of living in the country.

According to a survey by employer branding firm Universum for 2022, a university student in the UAE expects nearly a Dh19,726 salary per month compared to around Dh18,000 salary in the previous year.

Male students expect around Dh18,914 monthly this year as against Dh17,976 in the previous year. Similarly, female university students' monthly salary expectations have also increased to Dh20,036 against Dh18,537.

The survey was carried out between October 2021 to July 2022, covering 30 universities and 128 areas of study.

It covered 8,543 students, including 1,686 students from business/commerce, 3,759 of engineer/IT, 370 from natural sciences, 1,553 from humanities/art/education/law and 1,175 from health/medicine.

In the past year, the UAE economy bounced back strongly after the coronavirus, with key sectors such as travel and tourism, real estate, healthcare and others making a good comeback, creating many job opportunities. In addition, the introduction of the Golden Visa for students by the UAE has made the country more attractive for students to stay and seek higher education in the country rather than migrate to other Western countries.

Most attractive employers

University students in UAE prefer to join those entities which offer high future earnings, professional training and development, respect for its people, ethical standards, secure employment, a friendly work environment, flexible working conditions, inspiring leaders, innovation, and encourage work-life balance.

The study by Universum found local brands remain the most attractive employers for UAE university students for 2022.

Emaar remains the top employer choice for business/commerce students for 2022, followed by Emirates airline, Apple, Google, Adnoc Group, Dubai Airports, Microsoft, Etihad Airways, Amazon and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. Other major entities include Majid Al Futtaim Group, Etisalat, Dubai Police, Al Futtaim Group, Emirates NBD, Dewa, Enoc, and Dubai Islamic Bank, among others.

Among engineering/IT students, top employers are Adnoc Group, Masdar, Emaar, MBR Space Centre, DEWA, Emirates airline, Google, Microsoft, Apple and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (Enec).

For natural sciences students, the most attractive employers of 2022 are Masdar, MBR Space Centre, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Seha, Dubai Health Authority, Enec, Adnoc Pfizer and Abu Dhabi Electricity and Water Authority.

For students studying humanities/liberal arts/education/law, the most attractive employers are Emaar, Emirates, Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Police, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Airports, Masdar, Adnoc Group, Etihad Airways and Google.

For students who are in the health/medicine field, Dubai Health Authority, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Seha, Pfizer, Dubai Police, Emirates airline, Masdar, Dubai Airports, L'Oreal Group and Google are the most attractive employers.