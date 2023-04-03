The car in which the trio was travelling got stuck in the sand
As diplomatic advisor to the UAE President and a seasoned diplomat, Dr Anwar Gargash often shares the Emirati perspective when it comes to news and developments in the country, region and beyond. The politician is active on social media and often posts his take on all things UAE.
Dr Gargash recently took to microblogging platform Twitter to post his hilarious response to an intelligence daily calling him a ‘spy’.
“I have been called many names over the course of years representing the UAE, but a spy is really bizarre,” he tweeted.
“Now that is hands down mission impossible,” he added, referring to American action spy film series Mission: Impossible.
Several personalities responded to the tweets with laugh-out-loud (LOL) emojis, as they expressed their support for the veteran UAE diplomat.
Social media influencer Hassan Sajwani called the post a “good one”, while Ali Khalifa termed the report a “silly story” as the daily is “connected to intelligence services” with “zero credibility”.
Mzahem Alsaloum called Dr Gargash the “coolest one”, while Marwan Balooshi quipped that “being perceived as a spy has a sophisticated ring to it”. Yet another called him Tom Cruise — who stars as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible films.
Sultan Al Samahi posted a tweet of support for the diplomat, saying: “I'm sorry to hear that you have been subjected to such unfair accusations. Being called a spy is a serious allegation that should not be taken lightly. Keep your head held high and continue to represent the UAE with pride and dignity.”
One Twitter user, @lightning660, even got artificial-intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to comment on Dr Gargash’s response. “It seems like the person is expressing surprise and disbelief at being called a spy while representing the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They find the accusation bizarre and far-fetched, likening it to the impossible tasks seen in the ‘Mission Impossible’ movies. This could suggest that they feel wrongly accused and want to emphasise the absurdity of the claim.”
