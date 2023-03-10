Dubai: Visionary medical group celebrates 25 years of operations

Chief guest Dr. Shashi Tharoor commends founder for striving to provide 'cost-effective healthcare for all'

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 10:17 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 10:19 PM

A grand ceremony featuring colourful dances and musical performances marked the 25th anniversary of Fathima Medical Center (FMC) in Dubai.

Founded by Dr. K.P. Hussain in 1997, FMC started as a small clinic in Deira but went on to become a pioneer in health insurance and played an important role in helping the Dubai government study the feasibility of mandatory health insurance for all.

In his address, the chief guest of the evening Dr. Shashi Tharoor, a member of India's parliament and former undersecretary general of the UN, commended Dr. Hussain for striving to provide "cost-effective comprehensive healthcare for all," and called him "a trailblazer".

Medical security

Dr. Hussain has been an integral part of the development of medical security in the country. In 1992, while being part of the Dubai Quality Award, Dr. Hussain understood that with expats arriving in the country in large numbers medical security was a challenge. Between 2000 and 2004, Dr. Hussain studied the model of medical insurance in the US and presented his findings to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Department of Health (DOH).

Long before medical insurance became mandatory in the country, FMC group offered a medical insurance card to corporate government organisations that provided treatment at 65 private medical institutions.

In 2004, Dr. Hussain developed a concept to provide cost effective, comprehensive and affordable healthcare to all by getting corporates to pay a low premium for blue collar workers.

Health insurance

Later, when Abu Dhabi and Dubai developed their mandatory health insurance policy, Dr. Hussain presented the data and findings that he had collected over the years. In 2014, DHA awarded him special recognition for his contributions to the development of the health insurance policy.

During the event, the FMC group also announced several of its upcoming projects including a premium insurance service titled FMC First Care.

The event was attended by several high-profile guests, including Sheikh Abdulla Mohammed Khalid Ahmed Al Qassimi, member of the Sharjah ruling family; Dr. Azad Moopen, founder, chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare; Indian diplomat Venu Rajamani; and Ashraf Ali M. A., Executive Director, Lulu Group International, among others.