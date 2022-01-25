US condemns ‘troubling’ Houthi missile attacks on Saudi, UAE

This was stated during a phone call to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
UAE
The United States on Monday condemned missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on targets in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, calling the incidents a “troubling escalation” of the conflict.
Missiles were intercepted with US help over Abu Dhabi in the early hours of Monday, while others fired on Saudi Arabia in regions bordering Yemen left two people wounded.
US Central Command said in a statement that its forces at Al Dhafra air base near Abu Dhabi had “engaged two inbound missile threats with multiple Patriot interceptors coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE”.
The missile launches came a week after the Iran-backed Houthis killed three people in a drone and missile assault on Abu Dhabi, triggering a volley of deadly air strikes on Yemen.
“We reaffirm our commitment to help strengthen the defence of our Saudi and Emirati partners,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
“We call on all parties to the conflict to commit to a ceasefire, abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law... and participate fully in an inclusive UN-led peace process.”
Centcom spokesman Captain Bill Urban said that US forces had “set a heightened alert posture at the time of the attack, the second in the span on a week, which did involve airmen using available bunkers.”
“US forces at Al Dhafra remain vigilant and ready to respond in case of any follow-on attacks,” he added.
