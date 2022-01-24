Support pours in for UAE after second Houthi terror attack on Abu Dhabi

Earlier today, the UAE intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards the country

By Web Desk Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 10:36 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 10:37 PM

Several countries and organisations have condemned the Houthi terror group's repeated attempts to attack the UAE.

The statements came after the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the UAE had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards the country earlier today.

This is the second attack within a week by the Yemen-based rebel group on Abu Dhabi. On January 17, the Houthi militia launched explosive-laden drones, killing three civilians and injuring six others.

Expressing solidarity with the UAE, many countries denounced the attacks launched by the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia affirmed its position on condemning and rejecting all aggressive and terrorist attacks of the Houthi militia on the Kingdom, UAE and the international shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

The Kingdom also warned that the repeated attacks is a challenge to the international community and a clear violation of international humanitarian law. Saudi Arabia stressed the urgent need for the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to put an end to the Houthis' aggressive behaviour to maintain international peace and community.

Kuwait

In a statement today, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Houthi militia’s continued targeting of civilians and civilian areas, its insistence on defying the international community, violating the rules of international humanitarian law, and deliberately destabilising regional security and stability, confirm the seriousness of the violent actions of this militia.

It affirmed that Kuwait stands by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and supports all the steps they take to ensure their security and stability.

Bahrain

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), Bahrain's Foreign Affairs Ministry affirmed the support of the Kingdom to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in all the measures they take to maintain their security and stability and ensure the safety of citizens and residents on their territories.

It also praised the vigilance and efficiency of the coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen and the UAE Air Defence Forces, calling on the international community to take firm measures to stop the Houthi aggression in the region.

Egypt

A statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that these attacks are a flagrant threat to the security and stability of the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the safety of their citizens and residents, adding they are a serious violation of international law.

Egypt reiterated its full support for the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as for all measures deemed necessary to deter such terrorist attacks and protect the safety and security of the two countries.

Jordan

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the attack is a flagrant breach of international law, stressing Jordan's unwavering solidarity with the UAE against all actions that threaten its security.

Jordan's House of Representatives also condemned the Houthi militia's cowardly attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia and expressed solidarity with them in the face of any threats to their security.

OIC General Secretariat

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned and denounced the attacks launched by the terrorist Houthi militia with ballistic missiles and drones against the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha denounced the Houthi militia's targeting of civil facilities and civilians with ballistic missiles and drones, describing the attacks as criminal acts that violate international laws and norms.

He reiterated OIC's support the UAE and Saudi Arabia in all the measures they take to maintain their security and stability.

Arab Parliament

The Arab Parliament expressed its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in any measures they take to maintain their security and the safety of their citizens and residents, and their cooperation with them against any threat to their security and stability.

The parliament also called for listing the Houthi group as a terrorist organisation, reiterating that these terrorist attacks of the Houthi militia reflect its terrorist nature and highlight its true goals in destabilising the region and violating international and international humanitarian laws.

(Statements from Wam)