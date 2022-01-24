UAE-US cooperation helped in Houthi missiles shootdown: Emirati ambassador

Yousef Al Otaiba renewed a call for President Joe Biden's administration to restore the Iran-aligned Houthis to the US list of foreign terrorist groups

By Reuters Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 9:50 PM

The shootdown on Monday of missiles fired at Abu Dhabi by Yemen's Houthi movement was aided by "close UAE-US cooperation," Emirati Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba said on Twitter.

Otaiba added that the "next step is to shut off financial and arms flows from their backers," and he renewed a call for US President Joe Biden's administration to restore the Iran-aligned Houthis to the US list of foreign terrorist groups.

