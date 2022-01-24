UAE-US cooperation helped in Houthi missiles shootdown: Emirati ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his condolences to the UAE over the victims of this terrorist act
The shootdown on Monday of missiles fired at Abu Dhabi by Yemen's Houthi movement was aided by "close UAE-US cooperation," Emirati Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba said on Twitter.
Otaiba added that the "next step is to shut off financial and arms flows from their backers," and he renewed a call for US President Joe Biden's administration to restore the Iran-aligned Houthis to the US list of foreign terrorist groups.
The Emirates called on the international community to condemn the 'heinous crime'
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased
Comments came after suspected drone attacks resulted in two fires in the UAE Capital
Professional support teams are supporting the families of all those who have been impacted, Adnoc said in a statement
Earlier in the day, police confirmed that two Indians and a Pakistani expat were killed in a fire that broke in Musaffah
An Etihad Airways spokesperson said normal airport operations were quickly resumed
Two Indians and a Pakistani were among the deceased
