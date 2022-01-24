UAE shoots down 2 missiles fired by Houthi terror group over Abu Dhabi

The UAE intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles that the Houthi terror group fired towards the country earlier today.

The Ministry of Defence said the attack did not result in any casualties. The remnants of the missiles fell safely "in different areas of Abu Dhabi".

The ministry confirmed its readiness to deal with any threats and said it has taken all measures necessary to ensure safety.

It urged residents to source news from official channels only.

Last week, suspected drone attacks on two civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi by Yemen-based Houthi militants left three people dead and six injured.

One fire caused an explosion in three Adnoc fuel tankers in Mussafah. Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The Arab League had on Sunday said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels should be labelled as a terrorist group after the attack on UAE.

In a statement following an extraordinary meeting, the pan-Arab bloc called the strikes “a flagrant violation of international law... and a real threat to vital civilian installations, energy supplies, and global economic stability”, as well as a threat to regional peace and security.

Messages of support have been pouring in for the UAE, with world leaders condemning the "cowardly attacks".

On Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously condemned the Houthi strikes on the UAE.

(with inputs from WAM)