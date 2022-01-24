UAE vows 'thorough response' to Houthi militia's bid to target civil areas with missiles

The attacks were described as 'a heinous crime'

The UAE has strongly condemned the Houthi militia’s attempt to target civil areas and facilities in the UAE with two ballistic missiles, affirming that this violent act cannot go without a thorough and comprehensive response.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said that the UAE reserves the right to respond against these terrorist attacks and such blatant criminal escalation, describing these attacks as “a heinous crime committed by the terrorist Houthi militia in breach of international and humanitarian laws”.

The ministry stated that this terrorist militia is continuing its criminal activities without being held accountable, by causing terror and chaos in the region to achieve its unlawful aims and objectives. It has called on the international community to condemn and denounce these terrorist acts, which target civilians and civil facilities.

The UAE also expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist Houthi militia’s attack on Jazan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a ballistic missile, which left two civilians injured.

The ministry considered this to be a dangerous escalation and cowardly act that threatens the security, safety, and lives of civilians and called for taking all necessary measures to protect civilians from Houthi threats.

MoFAIC reaffirmed its solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom’s security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

“The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE’s security and stability,” the Ministry noted.