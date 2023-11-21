UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Up to 90% discount: Dubai's 3-day super sale to begin on November 24

The super sale happens twice a year and offers reduced prices across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty and homeware products

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 11:35 AM

Last updated: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 11:41 AM

It will rain shopping deals this weekend in Dubai. The Emirate’s three-day super sale will see retailers offer up to 90 per cent off on several products. Over 500 participating brands at more than 2,000 stores across Dubai will offer discounts on products from Friday, November 24, till Sunday, November 26.

The three-day super sale happens twice a year and offers reduced prices across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty and homeware products.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE