Up to 90% discount: Dubai's 3-day super sale to begin on November 24

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 11:35 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 11:41 AM

It will rain shopping deals this weekend in Dubai. The Emirate’s three-day super sale will see retailers offer up to 90 per cent off on several products. Over 500 participating brands at more than 2,000 stores across Dubai will offer discounts on products from Friday, November 24, till Sunday, November 26.

The three-day super sale happens twice a year and offers reduced prices across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty and homeware products.

ALSO READ: