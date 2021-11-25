Unesco's World Futures Day reflects UAE's efforts to spread hope, positivity: Ministers

The underlying concept that the impossible is possible has been the impetus of the Emirates' outstanding achievements

File photo

By Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 5:42 PM

Unesco's declaration that the UAE National Day will be celebrated around the world as World Futures Day has reaffirmed the country's futuristic vision, ministers have said.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) unanimously adopted the decision on Thursday. Countries around the world will celebrate World Futures Day by planning for future generations.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the World Futures Day represents a historic achievement that coincides with the country’s foundation on the solid basis of progress and advancement.

"The UAE’s vision of the future has evolved over five decades to become an established culture, a specialised institution and an integrated system embedded in people’s lives. The UAE does not view excellence and leadership as a race to a finish line," he said.

The underlying concept that the impossible is possible has been the impetus of the UAE's outstanding achievements over the last 50 years, establishing the country as an inspiring global model.

Al Gergawi said the announcement of World Futures Day reflects the UAE’s efforts to promote the culture of hope and positivity with countries across the world and unite governments in placing the future as the guiding principle that leads economic, social and development sectors towards a better future for generations.

The UAE, he stressed, is planning to boost international cooperation and take this model forward.

“Through strategic partnerships with governments, the UAE is keen to share its model for foreseeing and shaping the future," he said.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said the Unesco's declaration establishes the UAE’s status as a global partner in building the future.

ALSO READ:

“It reflects the UAE’s focus on leading international efforts towards building a better future for humanity," she said.

She added: “The cultural sector has witnessed radical changes amid the country’s progress, giving citizens and residents the opportunity to adopt innovation and become active participants in the successes of the next 50 years."

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said World Futures Day reflects the UAE’s global status as a futuristic model of development for countries seeking a better and more prosperous future.

"The UAE was established on the unique vision of the future, which has set forth the achievements we have witnessed over the last 50 years. The UAE has emerged into a global destination for talents, a centre for innovation, and an advanced model for future readiness," she said.

sherouk@khaleejtimes.com