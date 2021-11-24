Artwork expresses joy, love for the UAE, represents living in cooperation
Authorities in the UAE have officially announced the holidays for Commemoration Day and the 50th National Day.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources tweeted on Wednesday that federal employees would enjoy three days off from Wednesday, December 1, to Friday, December 3.
Since Saturday, December 4, is a weekend, federal employees would have a four-day break. They will resume work from Sunday, December 5.
The country will be celebrating its 50th birthday this year. Even though it’s a long weekend, residents would do well to spend it in the UAE as the country is going all out to celebrate its Golden Jubilee.
At last count, at least 12 spots across the country will be hosting spectacular fireworks.
You can check out events and celebrations that will happen in Abu Dhabi.
If you want to celebrate Dubai style, you can take advantage of up to 70 per cent discounts or win a Dh500,000 raffle.
ALSO READ:
Celebrations in Sharjah begin this weekend. Why not catch some fireworks or just witness a classic cars and bikes parade?
If you are planning to fly, take note of this peak travel advisory issued by Dubai Airports.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) has also issued travel tips for citizens to follow amid Covid-19.
