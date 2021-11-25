World to celebrate UAE National Day as International Day of the Future: Sheikh Mohammed

This international recognition of the UAE as a country for the future came thanks to its foresight and planning, the Dubai Ruler said

The UAE’s National Day, December 2, will henceforth be known as the International Day of the Future.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has unanimously adopted the day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted on Thursday.

Countries around the world will celebrate the day by planning for future generations.

This international recognition of the UAE as a country for the future came thanks to its foresight and planning, the Vice-President said.

“This places a greater responsibility on us to develop our capabilities and be a global model to anticipate the future, keep pace with changes and benefit from opportunities. Each year, our country gets bigger and better,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The UAE celebrates its National Day on December 2 every year. On this date in 1971, the Emirates' Rulers came together to form the UAE.

This year will mark the 50th year of that union. To mark the Golden Jubilee, the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declared 2021 as The Year of the 50th.