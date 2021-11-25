Residents can soon spot the new luxury cars vrooming around the city
UAE1 day ago
The UAE’s National Day, December 2, will henceforth be known as the International Day of the Future.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has unanimously adopted the day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted on Thursday.
Countries around the world will celebrate the day by planning for future generations.
This international recognition of the UAE as a country for the future came thanks to its foresight and planning, the Vice-President said.
“This places a greater responsibility on us to develop our capabilities and be a global model to anticipate the future, keep pace with changes and benefit from opportunities. Each year, our country gets bigger and better,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The UAE celebrates its National Day on December 2 every year. On this date in 1971, the Emirates' Rulers came together to form the UAE.
ALSO READ:
This year will mark the 50th year of that union. To mark the Golden Jubilee, the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declared 2021 as The Year of the 50th.
Residents can soon spot the new luxury cars vrooming around the city
UAE1 day ago
The 32-year-old man lost control of his bike on the main streets of Industrial Area 15
UAE1 day ago
Close to 10,000 bicycles seized in 10 months for different traffic violations
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohamed will discuss with President Erdogan the prospects of consolidating bilateral ties
UAE2 days ago
The issuance of the coin is part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations
UAE2 days ago
The summit will discuss the best practices for developing smart cities and addressing challenges
UAE2 days ago
UAE, Jordan and Israel sign deal to address the threat posed by climate change on energy and water security in the region
UAE2 days ago
No change in entry regulations for vaccinated people from UAE, say heads of tourism boards
UAE2 days ago