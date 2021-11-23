50th National Day celebrations: UAE issues new coin; all you need to know

The issuance of the coin is part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

By Web Desk Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 6:41 AM

The UAE Central Bank has issued a commemorative silver coin on Monday on the occasion of the country's 50th National Day bearing the name of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

The silver coin was issued under the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE.

Here’s all that you need to know about the new silver coin:

Photo: WAM

The value of the coin is Dh500.

The new coin weighs 250 grams.

The front side bears an image of Qasr Al Watan, surrounded by the years 1971 - 2021

The front of the coin also bears the name of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in Arabic and English, and the state emblem.

The reverse side includes the UAE’s 50th Year logo and the nominal value of Dh500, surrounded by the name of the Central Bank of the UAE in Arabic and English.

The commemorative coin will not be available for sale at the Central Bank headquarters and its branches.

The issuance of the silver coin embodies the Ministry of Presidential Affairs' alignment with the country's pioneering achievements and initiatives under the directives of the wise leadership, and its constant quest to build a prosperous economy that delivers the highest levels of prosperity and well-being for all residents of the UAE.