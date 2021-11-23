50th National Day celebrations: UAE issues new coin; all you need to know

French minister Bruno Le Maire says it is time to invest in innovation, new technologies, the new supply chains
UAE1 day ago
The UAE Central Bank has issued a commemorative silver coin on Monday on the occasion of the country's 50th National Day bearing the name of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
The silver coin was issued under the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE.
Here’s all that you need to know about the new silver coin:
The issuance of the silver coin embodies the Ministry of Presidential Affairs' alignment with the country's pioneering achievements and initiatives under the directives of the wise leadership, and its constant quest to build a prosperous economy that delivers the highest levels of prosperity and well-being for all residents of the UAE.
