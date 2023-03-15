UAE's child protection policies, practices are an inspiration for the world: VP's wife

Sheikha Hind raises awareness about children’s rights on occasion of Emirati Children’s Day

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 4:01 PM

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stated that the UAE’s child protection and support experience has become a leading example not only in the region but also globally.

This is due to the wide range of services and legislation that are designed to foster a responsible generation capable of leading the nation’s development across all sectors.

Sheikha Hind noted that the UAE’s achievements in childcare and protection are the result of the strong commitment of the UAE leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed as well as the Members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, to invest in human capital and provide all necessary resources to foster a selfless generation capable of leading the journey of development and prosperity.

She made these remarks on the occasion of Emirati Children’s Day on March 15, which has become a national platform to raise awareness about children’s rights and promote the UAE’s achievements in this regard. The day also highlights the nation’s commitment to adhering to international laws and regulations related to child protection.

Sheikha Hind commended the contributions of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

“The UAE has made significant progress in childcare and protection, transitioning from ensuring basic child rights to fostering future generations and discovering and supporting hidden talents. The country has created a conducive environment for children, supported by legislation that protects their rights. The UAE’s experience in this domain has become a source of inspiration, as the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood continually collaborates with ministries and federal authorities to launch programmes and initiatives that raise awareness about children’s rights. The goal is to prepare a future generation capable of serving their nation with distinction," she said.

Sheikha Hind noted that The National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood serves as the primary reference for decision-makers in the childhood sector in the UAE. The strategy aims to promote the rights of children and mothers by enhancing child protection through an integrated and comprehensive system.

Additionally, the strategy aims to promote children’s right to high-quality education, which develops their personalities and mental and physical capabilities.

This year’s Emirati Children’s Day celebrations are being held under the theme “The Child's Rights in a Safe and Sustainable Environment” in alignment with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability.

