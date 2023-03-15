UAE: Free entry announced to popular attraction for Emirati Children's Day

The special day falls on March 15 every year, and celebrates the bright futures of the country's youth

Image for representative purposes only.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 10:06 AM

Al Ain Zoo has announced free entry for children in celebration of Emirati Children's Day today, on March 15.

"To the leaders of tomorrow and future makers", the zoo said in a tweet. "Happy Children's Day to all the children of the world."

إلى قادة الغد وصناع المستقبل ✨

كل عام وكلللل أطفال العالم بخير 💚

نهديكم دخول مجااااني لحديقتنا في #يوم_الطفل_الإماراتي 🤗

📅 15 مارس

⏰ 9:00 ص – 8:00 م #حديقة_الحيوانات_بالعين pic.twitter.com/nYkGJANaXb — Al Ain Zoo (@AlAinZooUAE) March 15, 2023

The free entry will be valid today only, from 9am to 8pm.

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, earlier tweeted a heartfelt message for the country's Emirati children.

Everything that the UAE does — its achievements and landmark policies — is all for the future of its youth, the President said in a note he posted on Wednesday for Emirati Children's Day.

"Through everything we do today, we seek to create a better world for our children tomorrow," he tweeted.

ALSO READ: