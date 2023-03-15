Emirati Children's Day: Sheikh Mohamed vows a 'better world' for UAE youth

This special day is dedicated to raising awareness of children's right to live in a healthy, safe, and supportive environment

Wam file photo

Everything that the UAE does — its achievements and landmark policies — is all for the future of its youth, the President said in a note he posted on Wednesday for Emirati Children's Day.

"Through everything we do today, we seek to create a better world for our children tomorrow," he tweeted.

Sheikh Mohamed also "reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to accelerating efforts aimed at securing a sustainable and prosperous future for our young people and for generations to come".

Emirati Children's Day is marked every March 15 to raise awareness of children's right to a healthy, safe and supportive environment.

It coincides with the launch of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 Concerning Child Rights — also known as Wadeema's Law — on March 15, 2016.

