Emirati Children's Day: Sheikh Mohamed vows a 'better world' for UAE youth

Adeeb Sami suffered serious injuries in the Christchurch mass shooting that claimed the lives of 51 people, including many of his close friends
Everything that the UAE does — its achievements and landmark policies — is all for the future of its youth, the President said in a note he posted on Wednesday for Emirati Children's Day.
"Through everything we do today, we seek to create a better world for our children tomorrow," he tweeted.
Sheikh Mohamed also "reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to accelerating efforts aimed at securing a sustainable and prosperous future for our young people and for generations to come".
Emirati Children's Day is marked every March 15 to raise awareness of children's right to a healthy, safe and supportive environment.
It coincides with the launch of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 Concerning Child Rights — also known as Wadeema's Law — on March 15, 2016.
