UAE mobile networks change name to 'March 15-ECD': What does it mean?

The words appear at the corner of phone screens where the name of the service provider is usually placed

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 2:27 PM

Residents in the UAE may have noticed that their service providers' names on their phone screens now have a prefix - 'March 15-ECD'.

The words refer to tomorrow, March 15, which is celebrated as 'Emirati Children's Day'.

Back in 2018, it was announced that the occasion would be marked on March 15 every year, under the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, SCMC, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF.

The decision was part of Sheikha Fatima's desire to raise awareness about children's rights. It also emphasises the need to raise children in a safe and healthy environment that will help develop their capacities and skills, and benefit the Emirati community.

ALSO READ: