UAE mobile networks change name to 'March 15-ECD': What does it mean?

Sharjah’s Sira Khorfakkan Island to undergo historic transformation after being declared archaeological reserve
Pottery found on the island dates back to the 13th century CE
Residents in the UAE may have noticed that their service providers' names on their phone screens now have a prefix - 'March 15-ECD'.
The words refer to tomorrow, March 15, which is celebrated as 'Emirati Children's Day'.
Back in 2018, it was announced that the occasion would be marked on March 15 every year, under the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, SCMC, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF.
The decision was part of Sheikha Fatima's desire to raise awareness about children's rights. It also emphasises the need to raise children in a safe and healthy environment that will help develop their capacities and skills, and benefit the Emirati community.
ALSO READ:
Pottery found on the island dates back to the 13th century CE
The traffic policeman handled the situation without waiting for the cleaning teams to come
Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development (DIHAD) Conference & Exhibition at DWTC saw kids from the International School of Creative Science share their thoughts about the environment and its protection
Accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum, the Dubai Ruler visited the Dubai World Trade Centre were around 2,000 people gathered to pack 15,000 boxes of aid
The newest addition to the royal family has been named Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Affectionately known as the Mother of the Nation, she has established multiple programmes for refugee support crisis and disaster response
Over 2,000 volunteers from various nationalities packed 1,800 boxes in just two hours
Residents can apply for their animals to be slaughtered through the municipality mobile applications