Dubai: Six outdoor attractions to enjoy with children this spring break

Spring break in most private schools will begin from March 27 with schools reopening on April 10

The Burj Khalifa. — File photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 6:00 AM

Families in the UAE are gearing up for the upcoming spring break, and with that, holiday planning has also begun.

Spring break in most private schools (barring a few curricula) will begin from March 27 with schools reopening on April 10.

While taking a vacation during this time can help families unwind it’s not always possible for working parents to take leave for a long duration, especially, as two weeks of Spring break coincides with Ramadan this year.

So, if you’re looking for places to unwind with your children that would not create a hole in your pocket and would not require long travel, check out the top six family-friendly locations within the UAE that you could enjoy during the spring break.

The Burj Khalifa

The world’s tallest tower is certainly the kind of place one should visit during the spring break, if you haven’t already.

This iconic tower is the most searched-for landmark and offers a viewing deck to witness the beauty of the city as a whole.

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo. — File photo

Children and adults can go under the see at the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, which is located at the Dubai Mall.

The place boasts of over 33,000 aquatic animals that include sand tiger sharks. Kids often find it eerie and exciting to be walking through the tunnel inside the aquarium.

Kite Beach

Kite surfers enjoys a windy day at the Kite Beach in Dubai. — File photo

The kite beach offers a lot of fun with a skate park, outdoor trampolines and a play area for the little ones.

Families can swim, collect shells and enjoy breakfast or lunch at some of the famous restaurants there or just pack a hearty breakfast basket.

Parents can sit back and enjoy the kitesurf show and views of Burj Al Arab, while the children play in the sand.

City Walk and Green Planet

Green Planet. — File photo

It can be dubbed as one of the most children-friendly shopping districts. Green Planet that’s located at City Walk offers an amazing chance for children to be immersed in nature and wildlife at Dubai’s only indoor rainforest. Children get a fantastic opportunity to engage and enhance their eco skills.

Kids will experience animal encounters and venture into sustainable explorations, scavenger and treasure hunts within the tropical environment.

Dubai Safari Park

Dubai Safari Park

A must see on your children’s list during the upcoming two-week break is the Dubai Safari Park which has about 3,000 animals. The park is home to tigers, gibbons and moon bears, lions, elephants, giraffes, camels, Arabian onyx, Arabian wolves and mountain gazelles and much more.

With summer kicking in, the park shuts down to protect the health of the animals as well as its visitors.

JumpX at Dubai Parks and Resorts

This place houses the world’s Largest Inflatable Bouncy Castle’. It spans a massive 1,262m2 (13,584 square feet) bringing another unique family experience for UAE residents.

Open daily from 2pm to 8pm, the park has many adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels and obstacles spread over multiple levels.