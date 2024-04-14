UAE

UAE weather: Rains to hit Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Humidity levels can go between 25% to 65% in Dubai, and between 20% to 60% in Abu Dhabi

KT Photo: Meher Dhanjal
KT Photo: Meher Dhanjal

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 7:42 AM

UAE residents will wake up to a pleasant Sunday morning as the weather for April 14 is set to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy over some areas. Rainfall will hit parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf. In Oman sea, the sea will be rough, eventually becoming moderate.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The winds are blowing in a northwesterly to southeasterly direction, at a speed of 10km to 25km per hour, reaching up to 40km per hour. The temperatures can go as low as 16 Celsius in the mountains, and can go up to 37 Celsius in the internal regions.


