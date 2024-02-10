UAE: This Emirati has been announcing deaths, funeral prayers since he was 16 years old

Abdulla Hussain Almarzooqi (supplied)

For the past 10 years, Abdulla Hussain Almarzooqi has been running a voluntary online service to announce funerals across the UAE through his Instagram and X accounts, @Janaza_UAE, ensuring that no one is laid to rest without prayers for the departed.

The idea is simple — families or individuals who wish to inform others about a funeral send a message to Abdulla, who then posts the details on his social media accounts. With about 282,000 followers on X and 68,000 on Instagram, @Janaza_UAE has become a trusted source for funeral announcements in the country.

This platform allows countless worshippers and mourners to attend prayers and pay their respects.

Abdulla’s initiative plays a crucial role in cases where individuals have no immediate family or friends to attend their funerals, like bachelors, nannies, domestic workers and nursing home patients. Through this service, people are encouraged to attend funerals.

Bridging the gap

A digital native, Abdulla, who is currently a government employee living in Sharjah, started this voluntary service when he was only 16 years old.

He told Khaleej Times he noticed some families had lost touch with their relatives and he wanted to help bridge the gap by informing them when a loved one had passed away.

Abdulla, however, is not doing this alone as he also gets strong support from his family and friends.

“I’m happy that through @Janaza_UAE, I have made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals by providing support to families and friends during times of grief. My social media platforms also ensure that no one is forgotten in their final journey,” he said.

