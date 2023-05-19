UAE supports all efforts to promote regional stability, peace: Sheikh Mansour

The private hyper-car collection showcases over 50 cars on a rotational basis
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, said the UAE supports all efforts to promote stability and peace in the region.
During the 32nd Arab League Summit held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Mansour stressed that the best way to ensure development and prosperity in the Arab region is through cooperation.
He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz for their hospitality and excellent preparations for the summit.
He then conveyed his appreciation to Algeria for its work as president of previous Arab summits and the Secretariat-General of the Arab League for preparing the summit.
Sheikh Mansour said that despite the region's challenges, some hopeful developments could lead to the resolution of local conflicts, affirming the importance of building on related accomplishments.
He congratulated Syria for returning to its place among friendly countries during the summit, hoping it would get through its current difficulties and achieve stability and prosperity.
He also appealed to Arab countries to capitalise on positive developments to reinforce their cooperation and establish economic and developmental collaborations.
Sheikh Mansour called on the Sudanese people to solve their issues through dialogue and compromise to overcome the country's crisis, expressing his gratitude for Saudi Arabia's role in facilitating talks in Sudan and helping end the political deadlock.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed had left Jeddah after he participated in the 32nd Arab League Summit.
