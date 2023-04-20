UAE succeeds in securing safety of Egyptian soldiers in Sudan through mediation

This affirms the commitment of both the UAE and Egypt to continue efforts to establish an end to hostilities and protect civilians

By WAM Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 3:37 PM

The UAE has successfully concluded the mediation process it led in coordination and cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt to secure the safety of Egyptian soldiers in the Rapid Support Forces, and have them safely taken to the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum.

The two countries expressed their appreciation to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its efforts in supporting the process of ensuring the safety of the Egyptian soldiers.

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the UAE and Egypt emphasised that this step aligns with both countries’ position to bring an end to the crisis through continuous communication with all Sudanese parties to encourage restraint, de-escalation and a return to the political track.

The two ministries affirmed the commitment of both the UAE and Egypt to continue efforts to establish an end to hostilities and protect civilians and facilities, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at returning to the political process to resolve all differences through dialogue, and to achieve progress in the transnational phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.

