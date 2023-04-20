UAE issues advisory, urges citizens to be careful, refrain from joining rallies in Sudan

All 10 Eid musallahs in the emirate have been cleaned ahead of the special prayers that will be offered on the first day of the festival
Explosions and gunfire resounded in Sudan's capital Thursday (April 20) as fighting between the forces of two rival generals showed no signs of abating ahead of festivities marking the end of Ramadan.
The UAE Embassy has advised its citizens who are currently in Sudan to exercise caution and refrain from participating in gatherings or any activities that may lead to unrest. UAE Embassy-Khartoum took to Twitter to alert citizens and wrote: "It is crucial to adhere to the safety guidelines issued by the Sudanese authorities. Additionally, the embassy urges its citizens to register for the 'my presence' service and to reach out to them at either 0097180024 or 0097180044444."
The Embassy in Khartoum is following with great concern the developments in Sudan and has reaffirmed the country's position on the importance of de-escalation, and working towards finding a peaceful solution to the crisis.
UAE called on all concerned parties in Sudan to exercise restraint, and to de-escalate and work towards ending this crisis through dialogue.
According to AFP, nearly 300 people have been killed since the fighting erupted Saturday (April 15) between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Due to safety considerations arising from the current situation in Sudan, UAE-based airlines have extended flight cancellations to and from Khartoum.
All flydubai flights between Dubai and Khartoum International Airport (KRT) have been cancelled until May 31 inclusively. Dubai-based Emirates announced that all flights to and from Khartoum (EK733/EK734) are cancelled until April 30. Both Dubai-based airlines had earlier cancelled their flights “to/from Khartoum” from April 15 to 17.
Air Arabia flights to Sudan, meanwhile, are suspended until further notice.
While UAE-based airlines took the precautionary measure due to 'deteriorating situation' in Sudan, the Dubai Airports has extended support to Sudanese transit passengers who are unable to complete their journey to Khartoum. The passengers who had flown into the Emirate from different countries, have been offered temporary accommodation until they are able to travel to Khartoum or they choose to fly to other destinations.
AFP reported that some of the fiercest battles have taken place in the capital Khartoum, a city home to five million people, most of whom have been cloistered in their homes without electricity, food and water.
The fighting entered a sixth day hours after another truce unravelled, with the crackle of gunfire heard and columns of thick black smoke seen rising from buildings around Khartoum International Airport and the army headquarters in the capital.
ALSO READ:
All 10 Eid musallahs in the emirate have been cleaned ahead of the special prayers that will be offered on the first day of the festival
Filipino expat wins guaranteed Dh1-million prize, while an Indian national bagged 400g of gold
Transport authority lays out guidelines for the long weekend
Work is underway to reopen the respective embassies as soon as possible
The celestial event is special because it is a combination of annular and total solar eclipses, and only occurs a few times every century
The seven-storey pillarless landmark on the emirate's Sheikh Zayed Road, which opened in 2022, has been dubbed ‘the most beautiful building in the world’
Entries can be submitted from April 25 until September; here's how to join
Europe is looking to shore up its online defences as Moscow's war on Ukraine has raised fears that Russian hackers could target critical infrastructure