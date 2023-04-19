UAE

More than 270 civilians killed in fighting between Sudan army, paramilitaries: Embassies

The real toll is thought to be far higher, with many wounded unable to reach hospitals

By AFP

Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 7:15 PM

Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 7:26 PM

Ongoing violence between Sudan's regular army and paramilitaries has killed at least 270 civilians in five days, according to a statement on Wednesday from embassies in Khartoum.

"The toll has been high, with initial estimated civilian deaths of more than 270," the US Embassy wrote in a statement signed by 14 other diplomatic missions.

The real toll is thought to be far higher with many wounded unable to reach hospitals.

