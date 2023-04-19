More than 270 civilians killed in fighting between Sudan army, paramilitaries: Embassies

Decision not influenced by Twitter's new policy, rolled out in North America so far, of labelling public broadcasters as government funded, says Sweden's largest radio company
Ongoing violence between Sudan's regular army and paramilitaries has killed at least 270 civilians in five days, according to a statement on Wednesday from embassies in Khartoum.
"The toll has been high, with initial estimated civilian deaths of more than 270," the US Embassy wrote in a statement signed by 14 other diplomatic missions.
The real toll is thought to be far higher with many wounded unable to reach hospitals.
