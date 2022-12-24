UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in France

New UAE domestic workers law: Up to Dh5,000 fine for overpriced maid services, failure to give refund
Ministry details the administrative penalties that could be imposed on recruitment agencies that do not comply with the law
The UAE strongly condemned the shooting incident that targeted a number of people in central Paris, France on Friday, and resulted in deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of France and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
ALSO READ:
Ministry details the administrative penalties that could be imposed on recruitment agencies that do not comply with the law
Administrative penalties and fines against companies that try to exploit the Nafis scheme reach up to Dh100,000 for every citizen, if fake Emiratisation is proven
The new service can be obtained by texting the foundation via WhatsApp through the hotline number 800-111
At first, he thought it was Dh15,000, then he 'couldn’t count the number of zeroes'
Customers will not be required to visit happiness centres
The announcement comes after the Taliban-run government said that female students would not be allowed to study at universities in Afghanistan
The mandatory scheme, that comes into effect from early 2023, will apply to employees of all nationalities in the public and private sectors
The region’s largest dedicated terminal has around 120 staff members on ground for tourist arrivals