UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Two dead, four injured in Paris shooting

The 69-year-old suspect has been arrested at the scene

Reuters
Reuters

By AFP

Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 4:12 PM

Last updated: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 4:19 PM

Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting in central Paris on Friday, police and prosecutors said, adding that the shooter, in his 60s, had been arrested.

The motives of the gunman were unclear, with two of the four injured left in a serious condition in rue d'Enghien in the trendy 10th arrondissement.

"The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over," a police source told AFP. "His motives remain unknown at this stage."

The shots shortly before midday (1100 GMT) caused panic in the neighbourhood, a bustling area of shops, restaurants and bars.

Resident Emmanuel Boujenan told AFP that the man had been arrested in a hair salon.

"There were people panicking, shouting to the police and pointing to the salon 'he's in there, he's in there, go in'," he explained.

He said he saw two people on the floor of the salon with leg wounds.

A shopkeeper in the area told AFP on condition of anonymity that she heard seven or eight shots, saying "it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."

The Paris prosecutor's office said an investigation had been opened and that "a man aged between 60 and 70 has been arrested and is in custody".

"His identity is in the process of being checked," it added.

News of the shooting set nerves jangling in a city that has been repeatedly targeted by Islamist terror groups since 2015.

Paris is also the scene of occasional outbreaks of gang violence.


More news from World
Once you see the truth about cars, you can’t unsee it

World

Once you see the truth about cars, you can’t unsee it

For many low-income and minority Americans, automobiles have been turbo-boosted engines of inequality, immobilising their owners with debt, increasing their exposure to hostile law enforcement, and in general accelerating the forces that drive apart haves and have-nots

World