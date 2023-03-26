UAE strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Denmark

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stresses the need to respect religious symbols and to avoid incitement and polarisation

By WAM Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 2:58 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Denmark.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's permanent rejection of all practices aimed at destabilising security in contravention of human and moral values and principles.

The Ministry stressed the need to respect religious symbols and to avoid incitement and polarisation at a time when the world must work together to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence, and reject hatred and extremism.

