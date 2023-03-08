UAE condemns ongoing Israeli storming of Jenin camp

Ministry calls on authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension

AP

By WAM Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 5:48 PM

The UAE has condemned the ongoing Israeli storming of Jenin camp, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) called on Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region.

The Ministry stressed the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to advance the Middle East Peace Process, as well as putting an end to illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

