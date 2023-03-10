UAE condemns terrorist attack in Tel Aviv

One can choose between three routes; a 3km, 5km and 10km Family Run
The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack which took place in Tel Aviv, and resulted in injuring to numerous people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
ALSO READ:
One can choose between three routes; a 3km, 5km and 10km Family Run
Sara is also capable of guiding passengers to their boarding gate in the shortest possible way
The authority won the European Quality Management Challenge Award for 'Diversity, Integration, and Gender Equality' back in 2021
Police officials express concern about cybercrimes which lead to losses estimated at billions of dollars to global economies
The country's first analogue astronaut, Saleh Al Ameri, ended his eight-month-long isolation mission on July 3 at a ground-based facility in Moscow, Russia
The emirate currently has over 25 buildings that rise higher than 300m – much more than any other city in the world, a report notes
The first-of-its-kind event in the world brings together elite leaders of police, security and global law enforcement agencies
According to a spokesperson, over 200 of these systems will be functional in airports across the city over the next few years