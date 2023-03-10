UAE condemns terrorist attack in Tel Aviv

The authority expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured

By Wam Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 3:28 PM

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack which took place in Tel Aviv, and resulted in injuring to numerous people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

