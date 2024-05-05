'I still can't believe it': Mum of Ajman teen who was found dead raises more questions

Supplied photo

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 3:29 PM Last updated: Sun 5 May 2024, 3:45 PM

The mother of Ibrahim Muhammad still can't believe her son is dead. She can't grasp how the 19 harrowing days she spent looking for him would end in mourning.

“Every day I would run around this area looking for him like a mad person,” she said, speaking to Khaleej Times.

“The police were investigating but I was also trying on my own. Every time someone told me that they had seen someone like him in an area, I would run there.”

Ibrahim was the 17-year-old Pakistani boy who went missing nearly three weeks ago after an argument with his mother about not answering his phone. He was later found dead in Ajman, sustaining a fatal injury after falling from a building. His body was laid to rest in Dubai’s Al Muhaisnah graveyard on Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

The mother is now seeking answers about her son’s death. “He died the day he disappeared from the house,” she said. “I wish I had known it then. It would have shortened my ordeal. I am not sure why there was such a long delay between his death and being notified about it."

'I was happy when I learnt he was found'

For 19 days, the mother prayed fervently that her son returns home safe.

“He was supposed to be writing his board exam,” she said. “I was hoping and praying that he will return home and write his paper. I even had a dream that he came back that day and I was telling him that we would discuss everything else later and he should write his exam first.

It was on the day of Ibrahim’s supposed board exam that the boy’s father called her.

“He just told me that Ibrahim had been found,” she said. “I was elated. I thought my son was alive and well. He gave me the address of the building. I rushed to the site but when I got there, everyone was staring at me. I couldn’t understand why. It was then that the police told me, he was dead.”

She broke down right then and there, she said. “The next few hours were a blur to me. I broke down and cried. I still cannot believe he is gone.”

Grappling with the tragedy

Since the tragedy, Ibrahim’s younger brother has been struggling, the mother said. “He is refusing to come home,” she said. “It is very difficult for him. He and his brother were just 1.5 years apart and they were very close.”

The mother said she had a vivid dream two days after Ibrahim’s reported death. “I dreamt that Ibrahim was pointing to a part of his body and saying, 'mum, this place is hurting me a lot and I need to go to the hospital',” she said.

“At the time, I thought he was alive, and I began praying more fervently. Now, the police report has shown that he suffered a severe injury in that particular place."

She also mentioned there was a number in Ibrahim’s phone that she did not recognise. “I have reported it to the police and they are looking into it,” she added.

“Also, I have seen the building he fell from. I don’t know how he was able to slip into a building that has security, unnoticed. I have faith in the police and their investigation. I am sure that if there was some foul play behind Ibrahim’s death, they will investigate it.”

ALSO READ: