Watch: 2 UAE drivers cause horrific crashes after jumping red light

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 1:53 PM Last updated: Sun 5 May 2024, 2:05 PM

Two major accidents were caught on the Abu Dhabi Police's road cameras — and both were caused by drivers who beat the red light.

In the 49-second clip that the police shared, one sedan is seen speeding through the intersection, even though the red signal was on. Since it was time for vehicles on the other side of the road to move and turn left, the sedan crashed into a pickup truck. The impact was so strong that the second driver lost control, causing the vehicle to smash into a road barrier.

In another instance, an SUV was seen turning left with the red light on — and then getting hit by a truck as it crossed the intersection.

Here's the video:

Jumping the red light is a serious traffic offence, punishable by a hefty Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and 30-day vehicle impoundment.

Majority of road accidents in the UAE are caused by traffic violations — with deaths up by 3 per cent due to motorists' 'misbehaviour', according to a recent report.

The recently uploaded ‘open data’ on road safety statistics for 2023 by the Ministry of Interior (MOI) showed that there were 352 road fatalities across the country in 2023.

