UAE, Saudi condemn storming of Al Aqsa Mosque courtyard by Israeli minister

Foreign Ministry reiterates firm position on need to provide full protection and halt serious and provocative violations at the place

AFP

By Wam Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 3:42 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 3:56 PM

The UAE on Tuesday strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque courtyard by an Israeli minister under the protection of Israeli forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reiterated its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al Aqsa Mosque and halt serious and provocative violations taking place there.

Furthermore, the Ministry underscored the need to respect the custodial role of Jordan over the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the historical situation at hand, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Ministry called upon Israeli authorities to assume responsibility for reducing escalation and instability in the region.

Moreover, the Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the Middle East Peace Process, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Saudi Arabia also condemns "provocative actions" by Israeli minister

Saudi Arabia has also condemned "provocative actions" by an Israeli minister, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The foreign ministry expresses the condemnation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the provocative action by an Israeli official who stormed the Al Aqsa mosque compound," the statement said.

(with input from Reuters)