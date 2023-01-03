UAE, Saudi condemn storming of Al Aqsa Mosque courtyard by Israeli minister

The maximum temperatures will be 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai; light to moderate winds will blow
The UAE on Tuesday strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque courtyard by an Israeli minister under the protection of Israeli forces.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reiterated its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al Aqsa Mosque and halt serious and provocative violations taking place there.
Furthermore, the Ministry underscored the need to respect the custodial role of Jordan over the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the historical situation at hand, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and Al Aqsa Mosque.
The Ministry called upon Israeli authorities to assume responsibility for reducing escalation and instability in the region.
Moreover, the Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the Middle East Peace Process, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Saudi Arabia has also condemned "provocative actions" by an Israeli minister, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The foreign ministry expresses the condemnation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the provocative action by an Israeli official who stormed the Al Aqsa mosque compound," the statement said.
(with input from Reuters)
The maximum temperatures will be 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai; light to moderate winds will blow
Named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai, the rover lifted off on December 11 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida
The top contenders claim that winning the prize, which will be declared this month, would help them impact the lives of millions
The announcement comes as Sheikh Mohammed chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the new year on Monday
The assigned committee in the emirate has transferred grants to 635 new cases, in addition to the previous 1,000 retirees
The vessel the men were travelling in sank when it hit turbulent waters, leaving them adrift until they were able to use the phone to establish contact with their families
The Municipality teams completed field cleaning operations in record time before six in the morning, using more than 114 equipment
He has over 40 years of international experiences in financial services in companies such as PayPal, Visa Inc, and Standard Chartered